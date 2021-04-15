video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Misawa Lady Jets are gearing up for when COVID restrictions are finally lifted. The team members are accepted via tryouts and are planning on travelling from base to base and even against local Japanese teams if possible, to play and win.