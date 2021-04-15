Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    The Misawa Lady Jets are gearing up for when COVID restrictions are finally lifted. The team members are accepted via tryouts and are planning on travelling from base to base and even against local Japanese teams if possible, to play and win.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795513
    VIRIN: 210415-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108350060
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Misawa Lady Jets, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Basketball
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Lady Jets

