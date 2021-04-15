The Misawa Lady Jets are gearing up for when COVID restrictions are finally lifted. The team members are accepted via tryouts and are planning on travelling from base to base and even against local Japanese teams if possible, to play and win.
Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 01:14
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|795513
VIRIN:
|210415-N-NC040-0001
Filename:
|DOD_108350060
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Lady Jets, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
