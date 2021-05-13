Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Open House

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Dylan Smeigh 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    All Fort Campbell service members and their families are invited to the Special Forces Open House on June 2nd.

    A team of Green Berets will be there to guide you through the day in their life and what's expected of them and their families.

    For more information regarding date and location, contact SFC Ryan at 901-800-6069

    Green Berets
    Fort Campbell
    Open House
    Special Forces
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

