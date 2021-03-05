Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 21-05 Medical Response

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaysee Lohmann 

    AFN Misawa

    During exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-05, 35th Medical Group personnel had their quick response capabilities put to the test during a simulated mass casualty scenario. Exercises like this test Airmen's ability to survive and operate in a chemical wartime environment.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 01:11
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 21-05 Medical Response Social Media, by PO3 Kaysee Lohmann

    CBRNE
    MOPP
    TCCC
    exercise
    SABC
    battlefield care

