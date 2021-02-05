During exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-05, Misawa Air Base Airmen worked with forces from Yokota Air Base and Kadena Air Base to practice Agile Combat Employment capabilities. On May 2, 2021, C-130 aircraft loaded cargo and personnel from Misawa Air Base to transport them to Kadena Air Base for training.
210502-N-NQ487-0001
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 03:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793428
|VIRIN:
|210502-N-NQ487-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321583
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Sunrise 21-05 Interoperability, by PO3 Kaysee D Lohmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
