    Beverly Sunrise 21-05 Interoperability SM Video

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaysee D Lohmann 

    AFN Misawa

    During exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-05, Misawa Air Base Airmen worked with forces from Yokota Air Base and Kadena Air Base to practice Agile Combat Employment capabilities. On May 2, 2021, C-130 aircraft loaded cargo and personnel from Misawa Air Base to transport them to Kadena Air Base for training.


    210502-N-NQ487-0001

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 03:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793427
    VIRIN: 210502-N-NQ487-0001
    Filename: DOD_108321582
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    japan
    C-130 aircraft
    ACE
    interoperability
    Yokota Air Base
    misawa
    Yokota AB
    exercise
    C-130 "Hercules"
    afn misawa
    dma misawa

