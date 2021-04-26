A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launched by team Vandenberg from Space Launch Complex-6 here Monday at 1:47 p.m. PDT. This was the ninth Delta IV-Heavy launched from Vandenberg, with the first launch occurring Jan. 20, 201, and it is the largest rocket ever to launch from the West Coast of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 20:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|792393
|VIRIN:
|210426-O-IR015-752
|Filename:
|DOD_108306106
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Vandenberg AFB Launches the Delta IV Heavy, by Jan Jones, SSgt Latonya Kim, A1C Rocio Romo and Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
