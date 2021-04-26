Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg AFB Launches the Delta IV Heavy

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Jan Jones, Staff Sgt. Latonya Kim, Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo and Michael Stonecypher

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launched by team Vandenberg from Space Launch Complex-6 here Monday at 1:47 p.m. PDT. This was the ninth Delta IV-Heavy launched from Vandenberg, with the first launch occurring Jan. 20, 201, and it is the largest rocket ever to launch from the West Coast of the United States.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 792393
    VIRIN: 210426-O-IR015-752
    Filename: DOD_108306106
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Vandenberg AFB Launches the Delta IV Heavy, by Jan Jones, SSgt Latonya Kim, A1C Rocio Romo and Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    VAFB
    USSF
    United States Space Force
    Delta IV Heavy
    NROL-82

