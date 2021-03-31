SSgt Journey Collier, from Oregon, won Air Force Firefighter of the Year and will move on to compete at the DoD level.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790419
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-KP949-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108279152
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Firefighter of the Year, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS
