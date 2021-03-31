Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Firefighter of the Year

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.31.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    AFN Misawa

    SSgt Journey Collier, from Oregon, won Air Force Firefighter of the Year and will move on to compete at the DoD level.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790419
    VIRIN: 210331-N-KP949-0003
    Filename: DOD_108279152
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    firefighter
    Misawa
    Air Force
    Award

