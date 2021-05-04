General visits Los Angeles area hospitals in support of COVID-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Julie Balten, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, commander of the Corps’ South Pacific Division, visited LA-area hospitals to see the progress of the Corps and its contractors work on alternate care facilities at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and at Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, California.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed to the Los Angeles area Jan. 1 as part of FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency’s support to California Governor's Office of Emergency Services under the #COVID19 major disaster declaration. After assessing 12 hospital sites in the greater Los Angeles area, the Corps received missions to complete contracting and construction at three hospitals: White Memorial Medical Center; Beverly Hospital; and Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City.