Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    General visits Los Angeles area hospitals in support of COVID-19 response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Julie Balten, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, commander of the Corps’ South Pacific Division, visited LA-area hospitals to see the progress of the Corps and its contractors work on alternate care facilities at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and at Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, California.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed to the Los Angeles area Jan. 1 as part of FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency’s support to California Governor's Office of Emergency Services under the #COVID19 major disaster declaration. After assessing 12 hospital sites in the greater Los Angeles area, the Corps received missions to complete contracting and construction at three hospitals: White Memorial Medical Center; Beverly Hospital; and Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 01:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 790206
    VIRIN: 210405-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108276040
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General visits Los Angeles area hospitals in support of COVID-19 response, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    City of Los Angeles
    COVID19 pandemic response
    California Office of Emergency Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT