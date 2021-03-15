Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mass Casualty Event and React to IED

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) advise Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) react to and improvised explosive devise attack during partner force training March 15, 2021 in Muscatatuk, Indiana. Partner force training exercises enhance readiness and increases unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon White.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790169
    VIRIN: 210315-A-FG870-041
    Filename: DOD_108275571
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Event and React to IED, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5thSFG(A)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT