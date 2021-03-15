Green Berets assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) advise Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) react to and improvised explosive devise attack during partner force training March 15, 2021 in Muscatatuk, Indiana. Partner force training exercises enhance readiness and increases unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon White.)
|03.15.2021
|04.09.2021 16:21
|Video Productions
|790169
|210315-A-FG870-041
|DOD_108275571
|00:01:42
|IN, US
|1
|1
This work, Mass Casualty Event and React to IED, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
