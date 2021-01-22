Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Potter Fitness Center B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    B-roll package showing the normal goings-on at the Potter Fitness Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781790
    VIRIN: 210122-N-NC040-0002
    Filename: DOD_108158003
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potter Fitness Center B-roll, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Fitness
    Potter Fitness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT