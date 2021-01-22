B-roll package showing the normal goings-on at the Potter Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781790
|VIRIN:
|210122-N-NC040-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108158003
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Potter Fitness Center B-roll, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT