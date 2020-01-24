Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa and Misawa AB Joint Active Shooter B-Roll

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Navy Air Facility Misawa and the 35th Fighter Wing participated in a joint active shooter drill. Despite sharing the base together with the JASDF, the two U.S. forces have not done bilateral drills like this often.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781654
    VIRIN: 200124-N-EH855-710
    Filename: DOD_108156422
    Length: 00:15:35
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

