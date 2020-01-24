NAF Misawa and Misawa AB Joint Active Shooter B-Roll

Navy Air Facility Misawa and the 35th Fighter Wing participated in a joint active shooter drill. Despite sharing the base together with the JASDF, the two U.S. forces have not done bilateral drills like this often.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781654
|VIRIN:
|200124-N-EH855-710
|Filename:
|DOD_108156422
|Length:
|00:15:35
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
