NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Project Combat Support by Supporting ITX

210115-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (February 15, 2021) NASUP FLC Pearl Harbor supports U.S. Marine Corps Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) by working with mission partners from U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), SDDC, 599th Transportation Brigade and U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command to support MAGTF Hawaii MAG-24 (VMM-268 and HMLA-367). Port operations are conducted to load aircraft and cargo onto a ship for transportation to ITX at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at 29 Palms. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)