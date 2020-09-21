Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Osprey Hoist Training B-Roll Package

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    B-Roll package of CV-22 Osprey from Yokota Air Base participating in a water rescue hoist/lift training exercise over Lake Ogawara at Misawa Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780144
    VIRIN: 200921-N-EH855-0002
    Filename: DOD_108135810
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Water
    SERE
    Hoist
    CV-22
    Training

