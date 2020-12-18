Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Holiday Message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Sally Beck.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    A Holiday Message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, commander, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and wife Sally Beck.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 15:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777851
    VIRIN: 201218-A-RP542-653
    Filename: DOD_108113625
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Holiday Message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Sally Beck., by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Holiday Message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Sally Beck

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE
    Holiday Season
    Southwestern Division
    SWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT