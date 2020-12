A Holiday Message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Sally Beck

BG BECK: TEAM …. I KNOW IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE THAT THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE AND WE ARE STILL TELEWORKING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.



SALLY: THIS HAS BEEN A CHALLENGING YEAR WITH COVID, CIVIL UNREST, AND MULTIPLE HURRICANES.



BG BECK: THROUGH THE CHALLENGES AND CHANGES, YOU HAVE REMAINED THE UTMOST PROFESSIONALS. YOUR DEDICATION, PROFESSIONALISM, AND COMMITMENT TO THE MISSION HAS BEEN REMARKABLE. BECAUSE OF YOU, WE HAVE CONTINUED TO SUCCESSFULLY MEET AND DELIVER OUR MISSION.



SALLY: AS YOU PLAN AND PREPARE FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON, PLEASE KEEP CDC AND LOCAL HEALTH GUIDELINES IN MIND. WE KNOW THIS YEAR IS DIFFERENT AND WE ALL WANT TO BE WITH THOSE WE LOVE. IF YOU DO CHOOSE TO GATHER, CONTINUE TO TAKE PREVENTATIVE MEASURES THAT WILL KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.



BG BECK: I ASK THAT YOU ALSO REMEMBER THOSE WHO CANNOT GATHER WITH THEIR LOVED ONES THIS YEAR DUE TO DEPLOYMENT OR MISSION REQUIREMENTS. WE APPRECIATE THE SACRIFICES BEING MADE.



IF YOU WILL BE TRAVELING OVER THE HOLIDAYS, PLEASE REVIEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES …. PLAN FOR SAFETY…. AND NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE OR GET IN A CAR WITH SOMEONE WHO HAS BEEN DRINKING.



SALLY: FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS, WE WISH YOU A HAPPY AND JOYOUS HOLIDAY SEASON.



BG BECK: TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY, PACESETTERS. WE’LL SEE YOU NEXT YEAR.

