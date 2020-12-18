NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor 2020 Holiday Video

201218-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (December 18, 2020) NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's commanding officer, Captain Trent Kalp, reads a holiday message to some of the children of his FLC's team members. He fields stunning questions from the kids and shares some great accomplishments from the past year.
**COVID-19 SAFETY CONCERNS: This video was filmed with one camera operator wearing a protective mask and the children we filmed at two separate times in order to maintain no more the 5 people from differing households being in the same vicinity at the same time (keeping in line with current Honolulu County COVID-19 restrictions).**
Stay safe and Happy Holidays!!!
(U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 17:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777755
|VIRIN:
|201218-N-TA290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113033
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT