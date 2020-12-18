NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor 2020 Holiday Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777755" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201218-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (December 18, 2020) NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's commanding officer, Captain Trent Kalp, reads a holiday message to some of the children of his FLC's team members. He fields stunning questions from the kids and shares some great accomplishments from the past year.



**COVID-19 SAFETY CONCERNS: This video was filmed with one camera operator wearing a protective mask and the children we filmed at two separate times in order to maintain no more the 5 people from differing households being in the same vicinity at the same time (keeping in line with current Honolulu County COVID-19 restrictions).**



Stay safe and Happy Holidays!!!



(U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)