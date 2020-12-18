Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor 2020 Holiday Video

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    201218-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (December 18, 2020) NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's commanding officer, Captain Trent Kalp, reads a holiday message to some of the children of his FLC's team members. He fields stunning questions from the kids and shares some great accomplishments from the past year.

    **COVID-19 SAFETY CONCERNS: This video was filmed with one camera operator wearing a protective mask and the children we filmed at two separate times in order to maintain no more the 5 people from differing households being in the same vicinity at the same time (keeping in line with current Honolulu County COVID-19 restrictions).**

    Stay safe and Happy Holidays!!!

    (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 17:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777755
    VIRIN: 201218-N-TA290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113033
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Celebration
    Naval Supply Systems Command
    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

