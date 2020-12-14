Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Cookie Caper

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Volunteers on Misawa Airbase came together to supply tens of thousands of baked goods to single service members, JASDF, and this year, those in ROM. The cookie Caper shows that the community cares about its members and hopes that everyone has a great holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 02:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777270
    VIRIN: 201214-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108109870
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Cookie Caper, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

