Volunteers on Misawa Airbase came together to supply tens of thousands of baked goods to single service members, JASDF, and this year, those in ROM. The cookie Caper shows that the community cares about its members and hopes that everyone has a great holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 02:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777270
|VIRIN:
|201214-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109870
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Cookie Caper, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
