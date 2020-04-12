Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Command Video

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    201204-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (December 4, 2020) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor gives a brief overview of its history as well as insight into its current operations, highlighting each department that allows the command to operate fully. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry)

    TAGS

    Supply
    Pearl Harbor
    Logistics
    Fuel
    NAVSUP
    History
    Mission
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor
    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor
    647th LRS

