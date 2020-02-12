Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Flight Operations on the flightdeck of USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774915
    VIRIN: 201202-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108086352
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 16
    High-Res. Downloads: 16
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    CVN 68
    Navy
    Aircraft
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT