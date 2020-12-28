Nimitz Carrier Strike Group supports Operation Octave Quartz

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has been providing operational and close air support to Joint Task Force – Quartz and Operation Octave Quartz.



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrived to support operations in Somalia Dec. 21.



Supporting assets include the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), embarked Carrier Air Wing 17, guided-missile cruisers USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). The Carrier Air Wing hosts more than 60 combat aircraft.



JTF-Quartz is responsible for the repositioning of U.S. forces within East Africa through Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DOD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces.



"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group brings incredible capability and allows us to maintain pressure against regional threats throughout Operation Octave Quartz," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, JTF-Quartz commander.



A CSG is capable of deploying anywhere in the world to support routine and contingency operations at a moment’s notice.



Aa a COVID-19 mitigation measure, the Nimitz CSG began a restriction-of-movement period April 1, prior to departing their homeport of Bremerton, Washington.

Since their departure, Nimitz CSG has completed a composite training unit exercise, conducted dual carrier operations with USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and made successful pierside port visits to Guam, Oman and Bahrain while observing strict COVID-19 restrictions.



Nimitz CSG also supported Operation Inherent Resolve, participated in Malabar 2020, and continues to operate in the 5th Fleet area of operations to demonstrate U.S. commitment to regional security and stability.

