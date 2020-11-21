The Western Range Rocks the Central Coast

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members at Vandenberg AFB Launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 9:17 a.m., from Vandenberg AFB California. The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade. The 30th Space Wing's primary responsibilities include maintaining and operating the Western Range, providing mission assurance, safeguarding the public and ensuring minimal environmental impact so we can provide services, facilities and range safety control for the execution of Department of Defense, civilian, and commercial launches.