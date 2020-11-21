Members at Vandenberg AFB Launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 9:17 a.m., from Vandenberg AFB California. The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade. The 30th Space Wing's primary responsibilities include maintaining and operating the Western Range, providing mission assurance, safeguarding the public and ensuring minimal environmental impact so we can provide services, facilities and range safety control for the execution of Department of Defense, civilian, and commercial launches.
|11.21.2020
|11.21.2020 16:16
|Newscasts
|773658
|201121-O-IR015-017
|DOD_108073550
|00:01:22
|CA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, The Western Range Rocks the Central Coast, by Jan Jones, MSgt Farrah Kaufmann, SSgt Latonya Kim and Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
