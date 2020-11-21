Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Western Range Rocks the Central Coast

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2020

    Video by Jan Jones, Master Sgt. Farrah Kaufmann, Staff Sgt. Latonya Kim and Michael Stonecypher

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Members at Vandenberg AFB Launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 9:17 a.m., from Vandenberg AFB California. The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade. The 30th Space Wing's primary responsibilities include maintaining and operating the Western Range, providing mission assurance, safeguarding the public and ensuring minimal environmental impact so we can provide services, facilities and range safety control for the execution of Department of Defense, civilian, and commercial launches.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Vandenberg AFB
    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    LAUNCH
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    USSF
    sentinel
    30 SW
    Falcon 9
    United States Space Force
    Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite
    Michael Freilich satellite
    Sentinel 6
    Sentinel 6 Falcon 9 launch

