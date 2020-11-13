NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Support NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Launch

201120-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (November 20, 2020) The 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), Combat Mobility Flight supports the Guardian Angel operation for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 launch on November 15, 2020. The 647th LRS provides upload and download support of 8 tons of equipment needed for the Guardian Angel operation, including: medical equipment, boats, and jet skis required for open water rescues to be used by pararescuemen in case of emergency. The 647th LRS is partnered with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773560
|VIRIN:
|201120-N-TA290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072561
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT