NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Support NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Launch

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773560" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201120-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (November 20, 2020) The 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), Combat Mobility Flight supports the Guardian Angel operation for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 launch on November 15, 2020. The 647th LRS provides upload and download support of 8 tons of equipment needed for the Guardian Angel operation, including: medical equipment, boats, and jet skis required for open water rescues to be used by pararescuemen in case of emergency. The 647th LRS is partnered with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)