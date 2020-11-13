Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Support NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Launch

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    201120-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (November 20, 2020) The 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), Combat Mobility Flight supports the Guardian Angel operation for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 launch on November 15, 2020. The 647th LRS provides upload and download support of 8 tons of equipment needed for the Guardian Angel operation, including: medical equipment, boats, and jet skis required for open water rescues to be used by pararescuemen in case of emergency. The 647th LRS is partnered with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:43
