Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thanksgiving message from SWD Commander & Deputy Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    A Thanksgiving message from Southwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Deputy Commander Col. Kevin Brown.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 11:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773513
    VIRIN: 201030-A-RP542-490
    Filename: DOD_108072074
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving message from SWD Commander & Deputy Commander, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Thanksgiving message from SWD Commander &amp; Deputy Commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Southwestern Division
    SWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT