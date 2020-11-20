Thanksgiving message from SWD Commander & Deputy Commander

BECK: Team, in the midst of the Civil War, one of the darkest periods in American history, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving, a day for Americans to express gratitude for their blessings.



BROWN: For more than 150 years, we have continued that tradition, and we continue it this year, a year marked with tragedy and uncertainty.



BECK: From teleworking with kids at home, to social unrest, and anxieties associated with COVID, we know this year has been challenging.



BROWN: This year gives even more importance to the meaning of Thanksgiving and taking time to appreciate the good in our lives and those we love.



BECK: If you and your family choose to gather to celebrate the holiday, please do so safely. Follow CDC and state guidelines, maintain prevention vigilance by washing your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds, social distance, wear face coverings and if you can, celebrate outside.



BROWN: If you plan to travel, do so in ways that reduce risk and don’t drink and drive or get into a car with someone who has been drinking.



BECK: We are thankful for many things this Thanksgiving Day and we am sincerely thankful for the SWD Family and your unwavering support to our partners and stakeholder.



BROWN: Thank you for your hard work and all you do.



BECK: Stay safe, team, and happy Thanksgiving.

