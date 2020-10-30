Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    AFN Misawa

    Keen Sword is a biennial, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-scheduled, and U.S. Pacific Fleet-sponsored field training exercise (FTX). KS21 is designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the region.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773092
    VIRIN: 201030-N-KP948-0002
    Filename: DOD_108067508
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: AOMORI, JP

