Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VAFB Bids Farewell to Command CMSgt Hogan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Latonya Kim 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Command CMSgt Daryl Hogan reflects on his time here at VAFB as he heads off to his new assignment at the Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Course at Maxwell-Gunter AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772247
    VIRIN: 201102-F-KN313-1001
    Filename: DOD_108055524
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAFB Bids Farewell to Command CMSgt Hogan, by SSgt Latonya Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    VAFB
    Team V
    Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT