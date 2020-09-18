Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casual Friday

    FT. CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Richardson 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    The Day in the Life of a Green Beret in 5th Special Forces Group(Airborne). Special Forces Soldiers go through a full day of training that includes workout, Stress shoot and mountain climbing.
    (US Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770163
    VIRIN: 200918-A-NP822-108
    Filename: DOD_108028473
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: OAK GROVE, KY, US
    TAGS

    Shooting
    M4
    Stress Shoot
    Mountain Climbing
    Workout
    Special Forces
    Indoor Range
    Day in the Life
    5th SFG(A)

