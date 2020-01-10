A1C Charvionn Walker talks about being in the Religious Affairs career field.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 22:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769760
|VIRIN:
|201001-N-KP948-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108023610
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A1C Charvionn Walker, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT