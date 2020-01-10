Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A1C Charvionn Walker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    AFN Misawa

    A1C Charvionn Walker talks about being in the Religious Affairs career field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769760
    VIRIN: 201001-N-KP948-0004
    Filename: DOD_108023610
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Charvionn Walker, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Religious Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT