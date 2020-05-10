Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201005-MIS-PACUP-CCAF Graduation-MC2 Brian Sipe

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase hosted a graduation for servicemembers who had earned their degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Along with graduates from the CCAF, other Misawa members who had earned higher degrees were also recognized during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    College
    Misawa
    Graduation
    CCAF
    Misawa Airbase

