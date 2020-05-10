Misawa Airbase hosted a graduation for servicemembers who had earned their degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Along with graduates from the CCAF, other Misawa members who had earned higher degrees were also recognized during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 03:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769571
|VIRIN:
|201005-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022239
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201005-MIS-PACUP-CCAF Graduation-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
