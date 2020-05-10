201005-MIS-PACUP-CCAF Graduation-MC2 Brian Sipe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Misawa Airbase hosted a graduation for servicemembers who had earned their degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Along with graduates from the CCAF, other Misawa members who had earned higher degrees were also recognized during the ceremony.