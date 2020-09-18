5th SFG(A) 2020 Org Week Highlights

5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosts an Organization Week annually to foster and encourage esprit-de-corps and strengthen bonds/morale within the unit from Sept 15-18, 2020 on Ft. Campbell, Ky. This year's org week included a water jump, golf scramble and softball tournament, breakfast prayer and a swag sale shop. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Frances Ariele Tejada)
