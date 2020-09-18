Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG(A) 2020 Org Week Highlights

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frances Ariele L Tejada 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosts an Organization Week annually to foster and encourage esprit-de-corps and strengthen bonds/morale within the unit from Sept 15-18, 2020 on Ft. Campbell, Ky. This year's org week included a water jump, golf scramble and softball tournament, breakfast prayer and a swag sale shop. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Frances Ariele Tejada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769494
    VIRIN: 200918-A-LS380-001
    Filename: DOD_108021187
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG(A) 2020 Org Week Highlights, by SSG Frances Ariele L Tejada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

