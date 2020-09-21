CV-22 Osprey from Yokota Air Base participated in a water rescue hoist/lift training exercise over Lake Ogawara at Misawa Air Base. They practiced numerous types of hoists with Misawa Air Base's SERE Specialists.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 20:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768805
|VIRIN:
|200921-N-EH855-860
|Filename:
|DOD_108013936
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CV-22 Osprey Hoist Training, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
