    CV-22 Osprey Hoist Training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    CV-22 Osprey from Yokota Air Base participated in a water rescue hoist/lift training exercise over Lake Ogawara at Misawa Air Base. They practiced numerous types of hoists with Misawa Air Base's SERE Specialists.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22 Osprey Hoist Training, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

