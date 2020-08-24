Student leaders from Edgren Middle-High School came together to take part in a class to help develop leadership skills. The class consisted of students from grades 6-12 and had multiple different exercises and guest speakers.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 22:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767934
|VIRIN:
|200824-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004640
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200824-MIS-PACUP-School Leadership Class-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
