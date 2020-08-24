Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200824-MIS-PACUP-School Leadership Class-MC2 Brian Sipe

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Student leaders from Edgren Middle-High School came together to take part in a class to help develop leadership skills. The class consisted of students from grades 6-12 and had multiple different exercises and guest speakers.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 22:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767934
    VIRIN: 200824-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108004640
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Misawa
    Misawa Airbase
    Edgren
    Edgren MHS
    Student Leaders

