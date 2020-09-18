Misawa Air Base held a 24-hour vigilance run and a ceremony to honor those missing in action.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 22:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767217
|VIRIN:
|200918-N-EH855-359
|Filename:
|DOD_107989977
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base POW/MIA Rememberance 2020, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT