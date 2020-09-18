Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base POW/MIA Rememberance 2020

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held a 24-hour vigilance run and a ceremony to honor those missing in action.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 22:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767217
    VIRIN: 200918-N-EH855-359
    Filename: DOD_107989977
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base POW/MIA Rememberance 2020, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

