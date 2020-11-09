52nd Medical Group Staff Realignment: New focus on active duty medical readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767217" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There will be some changes coming soon to our 52nd Medical Group. To see how this might affect you and your dependents, check out our this video from some of our medical experts.