    Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III - Non-Narrated

    VANDENBERG AFB CA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Latonya Kim and Michael Stonecypher

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:03 AM Pacific Daylight Time, 2 Sep 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765660
    VIRIN: 200902-F-KN313-177
    Filename: DOD_107970490
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: VANDENBERG AFB CA, CA, US
    ICBM
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    VAFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Minuteman III
    MMIII
    United States Space Force

