Distributed Learning Introductory Video for 232d Medical Battalion, 68W AIT soldiers, presented by George Wunderlich, Director, AMEDD Museum , JBSA, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 12AUG2020. (U.S. Army video by Francis S. Trachta/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764498
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-VG084-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956991
|Length:
|00:07:10
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Distributed Learning Introductory Video - 232d Medical Battalion, 68W AIT soldiers - 12AUG2020, by Francis Trachta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
