"In that moment I knew with certainty that I was going to die"- WO1 Lavery
The story continues in this second episode of WO1 Lavery during his deployments to the Middle East. His bravery, courage and love for his country and brothers lead him to a painful sacrifice. His life is forever changed.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 15:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|756365
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-DG172-636
|Filename:
|DOD_107856371
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nick Lavery : Best Foot Forward episode 2, by SGT Christopher Roberts, identified by DVIDS
