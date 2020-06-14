Nick Lavery : Best Foot Forward episode 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"In that moment I knew with certainty that I was going to die"- WO1 Lavery



The story continues in this second episode of WO1 Lavery during his deployments to the Middle East. His bravery, courage and love for his country and brothers lead him to a painful sacrifice. His life is forever changed.