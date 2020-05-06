Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edgren Middle/High School 2020 Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Students from Edgren Middle/High School were able to attend in-person graduation with help from different organizations around Misawa Airbase to ensure social distancing could be achieved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756281
    VIRIN: 200605-N-NC040-0002
    Filename: DOD_107855419
    Length: 00:23:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edgren Middle/High School 2020 Graduation, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DODEA schools
    2020 Graduation
    Edgren MHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT