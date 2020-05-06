Students from Edgren Middle/High School were able to attend in-person graduation with help from different organizations around Misawa Airbase to ensure social distancing could be achieved.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 03:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756281
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-NC040-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107855419
|Length:
|00:23:09
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Edgren Middle/High School 2020 Graduation, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT