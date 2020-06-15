Nick Lavery : Best Foot Forward Episode 1

We see the start Warrant Officer Nick Lavery's incredible journey through life, service, pain, and resiliency. In this episode, Nick talks about his decisions to serve and what the Army means to him, eventually leading to a remarkable series of events during his service as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret.
