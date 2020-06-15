Nick Lavery : Best Foot Forward Episode 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756250" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We see the start Warrant Officer Nick Lavery's incredible journey through life, service, pain, and resiliency. In this episode, Nick talks about his decisions to serve and what the Army means to him, eventually leading to a remarkable series of events during his service as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret.