    Nick Lavery : Best Foot Forward Episode 1

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Roberts 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    We see the start Warrant Officer Nick Lavery's incredible journey through life, service, pain, and resiliency. In this episode, Nick talks about his decisions to serve and what the Army means to him, eventually leading to a remarkable series of events during his service as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 15:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 756250
    VIRIN: 200615-A-DG172-999
    Filename: DOD_107854927
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nick Lavery : Best Foot Forward Episode 1, by SGT Christopher Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

