SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Members with the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, Small Air Terminal, supported a Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program movement to Danli, Honduras. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program which transfers humanitarian supplies, donated by U.S. based Non-Government Organizations, to developing nations to ease human suffering.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756089
|VIRIN:
|200613-Z-IL540-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107853398
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ST PAUL, MN, US
This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Supports Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program to Honduras, by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
