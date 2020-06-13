133rd Airlift Wing Supports Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program to Honduras

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Members with the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, Air Transportation Function, supported a Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program movement to Danli, Honduras. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program which transfers humanitarian supplies, donated by U.S. based Non-Government Organizations, to developing nations to ease human suffering.



Today’s movement included items such as walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, ramps, specialty strollers and other critical accessibility equipment. This was a joint operation; a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to March Air Force Base in Riverside County, California arrived at the 133rd Airlift Wing, Saturday afternoon. After being loaded by 133rd Airlift Wing members, the C-17 departed for Charleston, South Carolina, where the cargo will be transferred to another aircraft for final departure to Honduras.



In addition to ensuring an expeditious and safe journey for this vital cargo, members from the 133rd Airlift Wing, Air Transportation Function, used this experience to complete training on an “engine running on-load operation,” which is rare opportunity for the Airmen.



Once the supplies arrived in Honduras, Helping Hands for Honduras will partner with the Centro Rehabilitacion Gabriela Alvarado, Nuevo Pariso, Honduras to provide services and this equipment for people with disabilities within the local community.



For questions or more information, call the 133rd Airlift Wing's Public Affairs office at 612-713-2410 or email usaf.mn.133-aw.mbx.pa-mailbox@mail.mil. For urgent media requests contact Lt. Col. Anna Long at 612-636-4108.

