Warrior Inn DFAC Meal Prep Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755622" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It takes proper nutrition to keep our Soldiers #Ready2Fight.



SFC Donald Dew with Warrior Inn Dining Facility tells us about the new grab-and-go meal prep program based on the Army's THOR3 training model.



The pilot program offers six different meals to meet the individual Soldier's dietary and training needs, saving them time and making them more effective in their #Warrior tasks.



#Modernization #TeamOfTeams #92G

25th Infantry Division