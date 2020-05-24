Warrior Inn DFAC Meal Prep Program

It takes proper nutrition to keep our Soldiers #Ready2Fight.
SFC Donald Dew with Warrior Inn Dining Facility tells us about the new grab-and-go meal prep program based on the Army's THOR3 training model.
The pilot program offers six different meals to meet the individual Soldier's dietary and training needs, saving them time and making them more effective in their #Warrior tasks.
#Modernization #TeamOfTeams #92G
25th Infantry Division
|05.24.2020
|06.10.2020 16:37
|Video Productions
|755622
|200524-A-SX958-090
|DOD_107849175
|00:01:11
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
