    Warrior Inn DFAC Meal Prep Program

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    It takes proper nutrition to keep our Soldiers #Ready2Fight.

    SFC Donald Dew with Warrior Inn Dining Facility tells us about the new grab-and-go meal prep program based on the Army's THOR3 training model.

    The pilot program offers six different meals to meet the individual Soldier's dietary and training needs, saving them time and making them more effective in their #Warrior tasks.

    #Modernization #TeamOfTeams #92G
    25th Infantry Division

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755622
    VIRIN: 200524-A-SX958-090
    Filename: DOD_107849175
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Inn DFAC Meal Prep Program, by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

