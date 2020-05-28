Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft Bulk Fuel Distribution System (AFBDS) Inaugural Use

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Specialized Fueling Operations (SFO) is one component of the Agile Combat Employment developmental effort and conducting the first ABFDS operation here at Misawa is another milestone towards operationalizing the ACE concept in the Pacific Theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755493
    VIRIN: 200528-N-NC040-014
    Filename: DOD_107848093
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Bulk Fuel Distribution System (AFBDS) Inaugural Use, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    refueling
    ACE
    LRS
    36th Airlift Squadron
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    35th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT