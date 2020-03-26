Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Soldiers support COVID-19 supply effort

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PIRMASENS, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Medical Support Unit Europe assist the U. S. Medical Materiel Center Europe in a joint effort to supply the force

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 05:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744826
    VIRIN: 200326-A-UM828-397
    Filename: DOD_107746683
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: PIRMASENS, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers support COVID-19 supply effort, by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Germany
    #Kaiserslautern
    #USAREUR
    #USArmy
    #Pirmasens
    #StrongEurope
    #USArmyReserve
    #21stTSC
    #USAMMCE
    #MSU-E
    #21stTheaterSustainmentCommand
    #7thMSC
    #Coronavirus
    #COVID19
    #7thMissionSupportCommand
    #MedicalSupportUnitEurope
    #Supplyingtheforce
    #Whateverittakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT