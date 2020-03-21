The Potter Fitness Center on Misawa Air Base held the Air Force Vs Navy Basketball game March 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 20:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744794
|VIRIN:
|200321-N-KP948-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107746435
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force VS Navy Basketball Game, by PO2 Alyssa Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT