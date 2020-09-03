U.S. Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense specialists with Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Enhanced CBRN and Explosives Training 20-1 at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March. 10-19, 2020. Utilizing Dismount Recon Sets Kit and Outfits (DRSKO). Enhanced CBRN and Explosive Training enhanced CBRN’s capabilities by providing realistic training scenarios that test the, mentally and physically.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 08:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744034
|VIRIN:
|200309-M-FQ572-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738774
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|PERRY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ehnanced CBRN and Explosives Training 20-1, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT