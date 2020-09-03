Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ehnanced CBRN and Explosives Training 20-1

    PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense specialists with Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Enhanced CBRN and Explosives Training 20-1 at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March. 10-19, 2020. Utilizing Dismount Recon Sets Kit and Outfits (DRSKO). Enhanced CBRN and Explosive Training enhanced CBRN’s capabilities by providing realistic training scenarios that test the, mentally and physically.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744034
    VIRIN: 200309-M-FQ572-1001
    Filename: DOD_107738774
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: PERRY, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ehnanced CBRN and Explosives Training 20-1, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2DMARDIV CBRN DRSKO Training GaudianCenters

