Enhanced CBRN explosive training decontamination

U.S. Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense specialists with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) decontaminate pig carcasses during enhanced CBRN explosive training 20-1 at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia. March 12, 2020.



Decontamination is one of the main focal points of enhanced CBRN training, using Dismount Recon Sets Kit and Outfits (DRSKO) and practicing on pig carcasses is a major stepping stone. CBRN specialists conduct this training annually to provide the Marines with a realistic scenario to hone their skills within their Military Occupational Specialty (MOS).



“This is a completely different environment than we are used to,” said Cpl. Tyler Chapman, a CBRN specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 2d MARDIV. “Pig skin is very similar to that of humans. So, it truly prepares us for the decontamination of a Marine if the case was to arise.”



This is a unique opportunity that few people are afforded. It puts the CBRN specialists in a different mindset by placing them in a more realistic environment that they’re not normally used to.



The decontamination process is precise and thorough. From the time a pig reaches the decontamination line to the time it exits, everything is done in a specific manner. One mistake can lead to failure in the training.



“It is a step-by-step process that is extremely detailed,” said Lance Cpl. Scott Elliott, a CBRN specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 2d MARDIV. “We start by monitoring the pigs with various tools to search for radiation as well as possible chemicals. The cleaning process is in depth; we scrub the pigs while monitoring to see if radiation levels decrease. Once we find we have cleared all the loose radiation, we then know our job is done.”



While the Marines take precaution to protect themselves from dangerous chemicals, there is always the possibility of a Marine getting contaminated with an unknown substance in effect. Knowing how to quickly and adequately go through the decontamination process is not only important training for the Marines, but is also a necessary lifesaving skill set.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.24.2020 14:08 Story ID: 365776 Location: PERRY, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enhanced CBRN explosive training decontamination, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.