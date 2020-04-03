Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    133rd Airlift Wing to Welcome Home More Than 100 Deployed Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing are reunited with their family and friends in St. Paul, Minn., March 4, 2020. The Airmen are returning from a six-month deployment from the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742391
    VIRIN: 200304-Z-LY731-0001
    Filename: DOD_107719134
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing to Welcome Home More Than 100 Deployed Airmen, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    133rd Airlift Wing to Welcome Home More Than 100 Deployed Airmen

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    U.S. Air Force
    C-130
    Minnesota National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW
    Homecoming 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT