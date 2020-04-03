SAINT PAUL, Minn. – More than 100 U.S. Air Force Airmen and four C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing will be returning home from a six-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



During the course of their time overseas, the Airmen were responsible for the maintenance of the C-130 Hercules aircraft, along with the transportation of cargo and passengers. The C-130 Hercules, H3 model has been with the 133rd Airlift Wing since 1996. It has the capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. Two of the four deployed aircraft recently achieved a milestone of passing 10,000 flying hours.



The 133rd Airlift Wing has a proud heritage as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard. It was the first federally-recognized aviation squadron in the United States. It will be celebrating 100 years of history in July 2021.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:00 Story ID: 364780 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 133rd Airlift Wing to Welcome Home More Than 100 Deployed Airmen, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.