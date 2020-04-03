Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    133rd Airlift Wing to Welcome Home More Than 100 Deployed Airmen

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. – More than 100 U.S. Air Force Airmen and four C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing will be returning home from a six-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    During the course of their time overseas, the Airmen were responsible for the maintenance of the C-130 Hercules aircraft, along with the transportation of cargo and passengers. The C-130 Hercules, H3 model has been with the 133rd Airlift Wing since 1996. It has the capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. Two of the four deployed aircraft recently achieved a milestone of passing 10,000 flying hours.

    The 133rd Airlift Wing has a proud heritage as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard. It was the first federally-recognized aviation squadron in the United States. It will be celebrating 100 years of history in July 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:00
    Story ID: 364780
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing to Welcome Home More Than 100 Deployed Airmen, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    U.S. Air Force
    C-130
    Minnesota National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW
    Homecoming 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT