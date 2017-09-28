35th Fighter Wing Airmen test their abilities to respond to a chemical attack targeting the Medical Group.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 03:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555674
|VIRIN:
|170928-F-YZ506-897
|Filename:
|DOD_104924642
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Exercise, by SSgt Candace Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT