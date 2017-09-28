(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.28.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candace Harris 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    35th Fighter Wing Airmen test their abilities to respond to a chemical attack targeting the Medical Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 03:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555674
    VIRIN: 170928-F-YZ506-897
    Filename: DOD_104924642
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Exercise, by SSgt Candace Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    emergency management
    CBRNE
    bioenvironmental
    35th Medical Group
    chemical attack
    SSgt Candace Harris

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT